CALHOUN COUNTY - Law enforcement is probing the tragic death of a one-year-old found in a pond in Calhoun County on Sunday.

The 1-year-old girl had first been reported missing since 10:30 p.m. Saturday said Calhoun Sheriff's Office. Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington confirmed the child, who was a year-and-a-half old, was discovered after a large search "on top of the water in a pond about 200 yards from the house at 6 a.m. Sunday by one of the volunteers."

"The little girl left the residence last night after another one of the toddlers opened up the door," Sheriff Heffington said. "The grandparents called us about 10:30 last night and told us the child was missing. We had several fire departments, the Illinois State Police, other law enforcement, and volunteers who helped us with search dogs. The search dogs led us to the pond. There wasn't a body found until 6 this morning. The search dogs were right about the pond location. There will be an autopsy performed to determine the exact cause of death and the investigation into her death continues."

The sheriff thanked all the fire departments, other law enforcement, and volunteers for their help, but he said it was extremely difficult their findings turned out to be tragic.

"The state police flew their thermal airplane and we had plenty of help," the sheriff said. "The pond was clear because it was spring-fed. It was deep with steep edges."



Sheriff Heffingham said most people have children, which makes this case hard for everyone in the immediate region.

"Something like this involving young people is so tragic for the family and the area," the sheriff said.

