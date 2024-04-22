KAMPSVILLE - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has apprehended two on possession of methamphetamine charges.

The narrative from the sheriff's office is this: "On April 11, 2024, Calhoun County Deputy Nic McCall conducted a traffic stop on Crawford Creek near Illinois Route 100 near Kampsville, in Calhoun County, Illinois.

"Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Wayne L. Decker, age 56, of Greenfield, Illinois, was arrested for the following offenses:

Possession of Methamphetamine, and

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Additionally, a passenger, James E. Stanberry, aged 44, of Greenfield, Illinois, was arrested for the following offenses:

Possession of Methamphetamine, and

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia."

The sheriff's office said Decker and Stanberry were arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act; both Decker and Stanberry were booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: