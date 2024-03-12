HARDIN - Sergeant Zach Hardin has been promoted to the rank of Chief Deputy Sheriff for the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Calhoun Sheriff Bill Heffington has announced. The promotion occurred on March 6, 2024.

Chief Deputy Hardin has served with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office since 2019 and was promoted to rank of sergeant in December of 2022. He also serves as a member of the Crisis Intervention Team, is a Lead Homicide Investigator, and an Instructor in High-Risk Traffic Stops.

Heffington also recognized several members of their department for their service during 2023.

Calhoun County Deputy Sheriff Nic McCall was recognized as the 2023 Deputy of the Year; which was determined by a popular vote by all members of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, Chief Deputy Hardin and Deputy McCall received the Sheriff’s Commendation for having affected numerous arrests involving the trafficking and sales of illegal narcotics; seizing large quantities of illegal substances, thus keeping dangerous drugs off the streets in Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Dispatcher Wesley Green also received the Sheriff’s Commendation for his knowledge and skill in assisting the Deputies with criminal investigations.

"Congratulations to Chief Deputy Zach Hardin, Deputy Nic McCall, and Dispatcher Wesley Green," Sheriff Heffington said. "Your dedication to serve the citizens of the Kingdom of Calhoun does not go unnoticed!"

