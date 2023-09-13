HARDIN – Calhoun walked away with two key girls volleyball wins on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, the Warriors won by a lopsided score over Concord Triopia 25-17 and 25-6. Calhoun is unbeaten at 10-0.

“The girls did good at cleaning up their hitting errors from the game against Carrollton which is good and dominated Concord Triopia,” Warriors head volleyball coach Melissa Zipprich said.

“The first set started off going back and forth a little more than we wanted but then started attacking the ball harder.,” Coach Zipprich said. “The second set was quick. We only rotated 4 times. Joy Hurley who previous struggled a little with hitting errors really cleaned it up, getting 6 kills out of 7 attempts with no errors. (0.857 hitting percentage).

“We are looking forward to the New Berlin Tournament. We will face Deland-Weldon, new Berlin and Carrollton in pool play Friday.”

Warriors Stats Vs. Concord Triopia

Kills

Kate Zipprich. 7

Joy Hurley 6

Aces

McKenzie Baalman 2

Lacy Pohlman 2

Haylee Armbruster 2

Blocks

Kate Zipprich 3

Lacy Pohlman 2

Digs

Joy Hurley 9

Article continues after sponsor message

Delani Klaas 4

Josie Hoagland 3

Lacy Pohlman 1

McKenzie Baalman 1

Gracie Klaas 1

Assists

Lacy Pohlman 12

Melissa Zipprich

CALHOUN 25, 14, 25, CARROLLTON 17, 25, 23

Calhoun and Carrollton played a highly competitive match on Monday night in Carrollton, with the Warriors capturing two sets to the Hawks one.

The Warriors Delani Klaas had 12 kills, Kate Zipprich had nine kills for the Warriors and Joy Hurley had seven kills.

Joy Hurley had nine service points, McKenzie Baalman had six service points and Delani Klaas had six. Lacy Pohlman added five service points.

Delani Klaas had 17 digs, Josie Hoagland had 14 digs, Hurley had 10 and Pohlman had eight. Kate Zipprich had five blocks.

Lauren Flowers had nine kills for the Hawks, Abby Flowers had six kills. Hannah Uhles had 11 service points to lead the Hawks, while Mara Beiermann had six service points.

Harper Darr and Megan Camden had four blocks apiece.

Mara Beiermann had six service points for the Hawks Lauren Flowers and Hallie Stringer had four service points.

“It was a close win against Carrollton.” Calhoun head girls volleyball coach Melissa Zipprich said. “We came out strong winning the first set 25-17. Things fell apart quickly in the second set, losing 14-25. The third set was close throughout, but ending up taking the lead and winning it 25-23. I’m proud of the girls for coming back and fighting with everything at the end. Carrollton’s defense is very strong.”

More like this: