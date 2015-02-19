Calhoun’s Mitchell Bick is only a junior, but he has college recruiters knocking on his door to play baseball and with his accomplishments in basketball the same will likely happen in that sport.

Bick topped the 1,000-point mark recently in only his third year of high school, a rarity. He did it in the recent game against Triopia.

“Mitchell is a gifted scorer who has been leaned on more and more for his ball handling and defense,” Calhoun coach Ryan Graner said. “It is quite an accomplishment to reach 1,000 points in his junior year. He is the first player I have coached to do so.”

Bick is a left-handed pitcher and has attracted quite a bit of attention with his strikeouts and low ERA during his sophomore season. He said getting to 1,000 points was the biggest milestone for him so far in basketball.

“It felt like a nice achievement and I just hope to keep building on that as best I can to help our team out,” he said. “Growing up in Calhoun has been good. I like small towns, which is exactly what Calhoun is. Sports and hunting are all I like doing and I hope the sports part continues in college.”

Bick said he wasn’t sure where he would want to go to school after high school, but he listed Kentucky, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Notre Dame as his favorites in that order. Bick works out in the off-season with his pitching, trying to keep his arm strong for the spring.

“I haven’t looked at Notre Dame much, but those are the schools I have been researching and the ones that have contacted me about baseball,” Bick said. “I don’t think I will play basketball at the college level. I will study environmental science when I go to college.”

Bick, the consummate team player, said he can’t give enough credit to his family and coaches for their help and support.

“They have and always will be there for me,” he said of the teammates, family and coaches. “I really want to thank my mom and dad for all the hard work we all have put in. I know it will pay off in the end.”

