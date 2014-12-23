Calhoun increased its overall record to 6-0 with a 67-52 win over Routt on Monday night.

The game is a warmup for the Carrollton Holiday Tourney for Calhoun. Calhoun faces Griggsville-Perry at 6 p.m. on Friday in the tourney.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Mitch Bick and Gus Baalman each contributed 17 points; Blake Booth added 11 points on Monday night.

Calhoun coach Ryan Graner said he was pleased with Bick and Baalman's performances. Bick sat out much of the first half nursing two fouls and scored the majority of his points in the second half.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I think we are leaving more on the court than we should in the second half and we get our spurts big enough to take it on home," he said. "We have been battling illness pretty hard. The flu hit us pretty hard. We also have some other things we need to work on heading into Friday."

 

Calhoun 67 Routt 52

 
Calhoun  15  16  23  13  67
 
Routt      13  15  12  12  52
 
Scoring - Calhoun - Wes Klocke 1 (0-0) 2 Mitch Bick 6 (2-2) 17 Brandon Fraley 3 (2-2) 8  Blake Booth 4 (2-4) 11 Damian Pohlman 2 (0-0) 4 Sam Barczewski 2 (1-2) 5 Morgan Baalman (1-2) 1 Gus Baalman 7 (3-5) 17 Jared Brackett 1 (0-0) 2
 
Routt - Hartz 1 (0-0) 2 Mahan 2 (0-0) Garde 2 (1-3) 5 Nix 8 (1-3) 17 Shea 4 (0-0) 8 Birdsell 2 (5-7) 10 Coates 1 (2-4) 4 Jackson 1 (0-0) 2
 
3 pointers- Calhoun 4 (Bick 3, Blake 1) Routt 1 (Birdsell)
 
Fouls - Calhoun 15, Routt 17
 
JV Score - Calhoun 51 Routt 44

 

More like this:

Sep 15, 2023 - 70 Years Later, Stan Sinclair Reflects On 1953 Jersey Panthers Football Team

Aug 10, 2023 - Illinois iLottery Player Is Newly Minted Millionaire

6 days ago - OSF HealthCare VP Chris Manson Recognized By President of Ukraine

Sep 14, 2023 - St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School Hosts 25th Harvest Fest This Weekend

May 23, 2023 - ISP Identifies Victim In Fatal Crash, Others Involved In Preliminary Report

 