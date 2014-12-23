Calhoun increased its overall record to 6-0 with a 67-52 win over Routt on Monday night.

The game is a warmup for the Carrollton Holiday Tourney for Calhoun. Calhoun faces Griggsville-Perry at 6 p.m. on Friday in the tourney.

Mitch Bick and Gus Baalman each contributed 17 points; Blake Booth added 11 points on Monday night.

Calhoun coach Ryan Graner said he was pleased with Bick and Baalman's performances. Bick sat out much of the first half nursing two fouls and scored the majority of his points in the second half.

"I think we are leaving more on the court than we should in the second half and we get our spurts big enough to take it on home," he said. "We have been battling illness pretty hard. The flu hit us pretty hard. We also have some other things we need to work on heading into Friday."

Calhoun 67 Routt 52

Calhoun 15 16 23 13 67

Routt 13 15 12 12 52

Scoring - Calhoun - Wes Klocke 1 (0-0) 2 Mitch Bick 6 (2-2) 17 Brandon Fraley 3 (2-2) 8 Blake Booth 4 (2-4) 11 Damian Pohlman 2 (0-0) 4 Sam Barczewski 2 (1-2) 5 Morgan Baalman (1-2) 1 Gus Baalman 7 (3-5) 17 Jared Brackett 1 (0-0) 2

Routt - Hartz 1 (0-0) 2 Mahan 2 (0-0) Garde 2 (1-3) 5 Nix 8 (1-3) 17 Shea 4 (0-0) 8 Birdsell 2 (5-7) 10 Coates 1 (2-4) 4 Jackson 1 (0-0) 2

3 pointers- Calhoun 4 (Bick 3, Blake 1) Routt 1 (Birdsell)

Fouls - Calhoun 15, Routt 17

JV Score - Calhoun 51 Routt 44

