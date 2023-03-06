MEMPHIS, Tenn. - SIUE softball closed out the Blues City Classic Sunday with a pair of shutouts, blanking Drake 8-0 in six innings and host Memphis 3-0 in the tournament finale.

Lexi King tossed a one-hit shutout in the win over Drake. Sydney Baalman threw six innings of scoreless softball against Drake with Kelsey Ray throwing the seventh inning.

"They're getting used to throwing their game," said SIUE Head Coach Ben Sorden . "Lexi was in total command and had them stymied. Baalman did a great job. I just decided to show them (Memphis) something different in the seventh."

SIUE's offense gave King plenty of breathing room in game one of the day. The Cougars tallied five runs in the second inning.

"I also think it says something about the team's defense where she gave up one hit and didn't have any strikeouts."

Emma Neuman opened the inning with a single up the middle off Drake starter Molly Hoekstra. Abby Braundmeier reached on an infield single. Sherri Mason added her own infield hit to load the bases. Micah Arps reached on an error, and Piper Montgomery ripped a two-run single. Paige Rocha drove home Montgomery with a double to left.

SIUE would add three more in the sixth with RBI hits from King and Neuman.

"I think it's great to see that we were performing up and down the lineup," said Sorden. "We had eight different players score a run in an 8-0 game."

In game two, Rocha rapped a team-leading three hits and scored two of the runs. IN the first, she scored on a single from Neuman. In the third, King's double to the gap in right center drove home Rocha on a planned hit-and-run play.

King scored just seconds later when she stole third and scored on a fielding error.

Sorden said there were a number of great defensive plays, especially in the outfield.

"Both King and Micah Arps made over the shoulder catches in the outfield," said Sorden. " Madisyn Webster also made a great play on a line drive in which she made it look easy."

SIUE, 7-11 overall, now returns home to prepare for its home opener. The Cougars welcome Saint Louis for a 3 p.m. single game Wednesday at Cougar Field.

