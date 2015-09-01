ROXANA – Calhoun’s girls’ volleyball team is making a name for itself in its first seven outings this season.

The Warriors are 7-0 after wins in the Roxana Volleyball Tourney over the weekend and a 25-8, 25-16 victory over Pittsfield at home Tuesday night. Calhoun captured first place in the Roxana Tourney on Saturday, defeating Jersey 25-9, 25-14 in the title match.

Emma Baalman led the Warriors with a six-ace, 16-point night, with Grace Baalman adding eight kills, Kristen Wieneke four kills and Sydney White 15 assists.

“We have won the Roxana Tourney multiple years, but this win made our streak two,” Calhoun coach Ann Gilman said. “The championship was against Jersey and we had a pretty good outing. The girls have a good chemistry for this early in the season and we are doing a pretty good job at attacking off of every pass, plus we hit really hard. There was some great volleyball played throughout the week.”

Jersey ended up second place in the Roxana Tourney, followed by Mount Olive and Roxana.

Jersey head volleyball coach Bob Siemer described Calhoun as "by far the best team we have played so far."

"Calhoun really brought its game against us," he said. "We won four matches in the tourney. I have always preached the importance of serving and we did a good job with our service points for most of the tourney. We lost some good girls from last year's team including Leah Roundcount and Sydney Hagen, but we now have seven seniors and they all play well together. Each of the girls puts the team first."

Siemer said this team could be in contention to vie for a record 20 wins this season if the Panthers keep playing up to their potential night in night out, but there is still a long season ahead.

Margy Tepen was a standout for Jersey in the Roxana Tourney with 35 service points. She was on target for about 95 percent of her serves in the tourney.

"She is very consistent with her passing and doesn't get flustered," Siemer said. "She played very well in the Roxana Tourney."

Roxana topped East Alton-Wood River in three games, 16-25, 25-17, 15-10 on Saturday, but ended up fourth as a team. Roxana was fourth, bowing to Mount Olive 14-25, 25-20, 15-10.

Niah Bevolo had 13 assists against East Alton-Wood River to go with five service points to lead the Shells.

East Alton-Wood River captured the fifth place match against Marquette Catholic in two, 25-19, 25-22.

The Roxana Tourney was well attended through the week and all the coaches agreed there were several excellent team performances as well as individuals showcased. The coaches also as a whole praised the Roxana volunteers and tournament coordinators for such a well organized week of volleyball and said they looked forward to taking part there next year.

