HARDIN - Calhoun High School honored three seniors on Wednesday night in a girls volleyball match against a hard-hitting Mendon-Unity team.

The three seniors are shown in the above photo, from left, Charleigh Wilson, Maddie Buchanan, and Emily Wieneke.

Calhoun head girls volleyball coach Melissa Zipprich said she was very proud of her three seniors and their overall contributions to the Warriors' program. She was also pleased with how her entire team performed Wednesday night.

"Last night we played very well against a hard hitting Mendon Unity," Zipprich said. "Although we lost 17-25, 18-25, I was happy with how hard the girls fought."

Calhoun Top Stats Against Mendon-Unity

Aces

Josie Hoagland 3

Lila Simon 1

Kills

Kate Zipprich 4

Joy Hurley 4

Audrey Gilman 4

Lacy Pohlman 4

Maddie Buchanan 1

Blocks

Kate Zipprich 5

Digs

Jaelyn Hill 10

