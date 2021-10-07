Calhoun Girls Volleyball Recognizes Three Seniors In Match Against Mendon-Unity
HARDIN - Calhoun High School honored three seniors on Wednesday night in a girls volleyball match against a hard-hitting Mendon-Unity team.
The three seniors are shown in the above photo, from left, Charleigh Wilson, Maddie Buchanan, and Emily Wieneke.
Calhoun head girls volleyball coach Melissa Zipprich said she was very proud of her three seniors and their overall contributions to the Warriors' program. She was also pleased with how her entire team performed Wednesday night.
"Last night we played very well against a hard hitting Mendon Unity," Zipprich said. "Although we lost 17-25, 18-25, I was happy with how hard the girls fought."
Calhoun Top Stats Against Mendon-Unity
Aces
Josie Hoagland 3
Lila Simon 1
Kills
Kate Zipprich 4
Joy Hurley 4
Audrey Gilman 4
Lacy Pohlman 4
Maddie Buchanan 1
Blocks
Kate Zipprich 5
Digs
Jaelyn Hill 10
