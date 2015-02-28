IHSA CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

MOWEAQUA A&M 51, CALHOUN 41: Calhoun was within 11 points of winning an IHSA Class 1A state girls championship Saturday afternoon, bowlng to Moweaqua A&M 51-41 at Redbird Arena at Normal.

The Warriors finished the remarkable season 31-3 and with several returning starters back for next year the future looks bright.

A reception for the Warriors was held at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday at the school.

The loss snapped a 28-game winning streak for Calhoun. The Warriors finished the season 31-3. A&M, representing the towns of Assumption and Moweaqua, concluded the year 33-1.

The two teams entered the final quarter tied 36-36 but a prolonged cold spell – the Warriors couldn't hit a field goal for more than eight minutes – ended Hardin's title dreams.

Emma Baalman led the Warriors with 16 points, with Kassidy Klocke adding 11 and Grace Baalman six. The Raiders were led by Taylor Jordan with 21 points and Kaley Hennings with 14.

