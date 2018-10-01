HARDIN – You asked for it, so you’re gonna get it! A second Country Jamboree will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 10 in the Center for American Archeology (old Kampsville Grade School) Gym in Kampsville.

This Jamboree, with the exception of venue, will be very similar to the annual July Jamboree, including country and gospel music, as well as skits and even an appearance from the Calhoun Entertainment Company Kids. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Due to the FCC selling frequencies, it is required that the CEC replace all of their wireless microphones by the year 2020. The wireless microphones cost approximately $400-$500 each and at least 10 need to be replaced, so a second fundraiser was in order.

Tickets went on sale on October 1st and are $15 per attendee. Reservations may be made by calling Sarah Kinder at 618-883-2089. Reservations are only being taken by Sarah and will not be taken via Facebook. Please contact Sarah for any questions regarding reservations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other Upcoming Events

All are invited to attend the annual choral Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 10 at 2 p.m. at the Presbyterian Hall in Hardin. Traditional Christmas music and medleys will be performed by the adult choir. Admission is free but donations are always welcome. Desserts and drinks will be provided after the concert.

The CEC is proud to announce they will be performing “Chicago” for four nights, March 28 - 31, 2019 at the Center for American Archeology Gym in Kampsville. An announcement will be made as soon as tickets are on sale.

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the group via Facebook or call Director Jerry Sievers at 618-535-0401.

About the Calhoun Entertainment Company

Calhoun Entertainment Company (CEC) has been performing musicals and other productions since the spring of 1989. We are a not-for-profit organization that finds a place for all that wish to participate. As this is a small community, most musical/drama programs have been cut in the schools, so the CEC serves as the only avenue for the young or young at heart to perform. We also perform a Christmas season concert and showcase the Calhoun Entertainment Company Jamboree Show during the month of July. The proceeds from our Jamboree and donations from the Christmas concert help finance our spring musical. Our group also has a Rock N Roll band that performs throughout the county at various events.

More like this: