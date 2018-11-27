HARDIN – The CEC is proud to present “Chicago” on March 21, 22, 23, and 24, 2019.

Auditions and an informational meeting will be held Sunday, December 16 at 1 p.m. at the Presbyterian Hall in Hardin. Anyone interested in participating in the musical is strongly encouraged to attend.

This show is for adults only - high school and older are welcome to participate. Dance auditions will be required for most attendees, so please wear appropriate clothing and footwear. This will consist of a routine being taught to judge your level of dancing ability.

Auditions will take place immediately following the informational meeting. All members will need to audition.

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the group via Facebook: Calhoun Entertainment Company Community Theater or call Director Jerry Sievers at 618-535-0401.

About the Calhoun Entertainment Company

Calhoun Entertainment Company (CEC) has been performing musicals and other productions since the spring of 1989. We are a not-for-profit organization that finds a place for all that wish to participate. As this is a small community, most musical/drama programs have been cut in the schools, so the CEC serves as the only avenue for the young or young at heart to perform. We also perform a Christmas season concert and showcase the Calhoun Entertainment Company Jamboree Show during the month of July. The proceeds from our Jamboree and donations from the Christmas concert help finance our spring musical. Our group also has a Rock N Roll band that performs throughout the county at various events.

