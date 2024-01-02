HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to introduce our newest Deputy Sheriff, Austin Phillips.

On December 29th 2023, Deputy Phillips raised his right hand and was sworn in by the Honorable Judge Charles HW Burch.

Deputy Phillips was hired during the summer of 2023 and attended the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy; graduating on December 22nd 2023.

Deputy Phillips is a native of Greene County, Illinois and a graduate of Illinois College, where he majored in Communications and History.

Prior to joining the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, he served as a Letter Carrier with the United States Postal Service.

Deputy Phillips is excited to take his place in the Kingdom of Calhoun, and we are certain is going to make a positive impact in Calhoun; dedicated to safeguarding and protect the safety, rights, and freedoms we enjoy, and to provide care and compassionate service to our citizens.

