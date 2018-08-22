Calhoun County Sheriff's Office releases info on three recent arrests in the county
HARDIN – Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Kyle Jacobs has released information on three recent arrests to Riverbender.com.
Jacobs said the sheriff's office will no longer be releasing information regarding non-convicted criminals on its Facebook page. Two recent arrests in the county were in regards to methamphetamine, and a third was due to animal abuse. The drug arrests were based on cues given by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Canine Officer Deputy Django.
Carrie Scott, 39, who is listed as a homeless resident of Calhoun County was charged on Aug. 10, 2018, with cruel treatment of animals, a Class A Misdemeanor, after it was alleged she kept as many as 25 cats locked in a trailer with temperatures exceeding 95 degrees with limited food and water. This was alleged to have happened on Aug. 6, 2018. She was also arrested for a Jersey County warrant on an unrelated matter, Jacobs said in an email.
After bonding out of the Jersey County Jail, Scott was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 11:22 a.m. for unlawful use of a registration plate, a Class A Misdemeanor for allegedly driving a vehicle displaying plates not authorized for that vehicle.
Scott is out on bond and is awaiting a Sept. 11, 2018, court date.
Tony Price, 41, of Kane was arrested on Aug. 4, 2018, at around 6:49 p.m. in Hardin after Deputy Django alerted a deputy of a cannabis odor from the vehicle. A search of that vehicle led to the discovery of a substance appearing to be methamphetamine. Price was released on bail on Aug. 7 following a court appearance.
Gina Nord, 46, of Jerseyville, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at 10:53 p.m. following a traffic stop in Hardin. Police found an open alcohol container in plain view and also saw cannabis and drug paraphernalia. A subsequent search with Deputy Django discovered methamphetamine. She was arrested and released on bail on Aug. 7 following a court appearance in the county.
