CALHOUN COUNTY - Today, Calhoun County's newest Deputy Sheriff Nicolas McCall raised his right hand and took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and protect the rights and property of the citizens of Calhoun County.

Article continues after sponsor message

Deputy McCall was sworn in by the Honorable Judge Charles HW Burch. He will be starting the Police Academy on November 19, 2020, and will graduate in March of 2021.

Deputy McCall is a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving four years with the 4th Infantry Division, including a combat deployment. Deputy McCall then worked as an Armed Security Officer for Boeing in St. Louis.

Prior to becoming a Deputy Sheriff, Nicolas McCall was hired as a Dispatcher for the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, beginning in June of 2020.

Deputy McCall said he is "very excited to serve the people of Calhoun, and become a part of our community."

More like this: