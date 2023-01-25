HARDIN - Kyle Godar, county engineer with the Calhoun County Highway Department, said road conditions in Calhoun County are mostly clear so far, but he still advises the public to avoid travel if possible.

“We applied salt starting between midnight and 1 a.m. this morning,” Godar said. “Temperatures have stayed warm enough that most of the snow has melted.”

While road conditions aren’t necessarily dangerous, he still advised the public to avoid driving to keep the roads clear for Highway Department workers.

“I would say if they could stay off the roads if possible when there’s a snow event, that allows our drivers to do what they need to do without coming into conflict with other drivers,” he added.

Godar said he hasn’t received any calls regarding accidents or power outages, but if drivers do experience dangerous road conditions, they can contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 576-2417 or the Highway Department at (618) 576-2600.

