HARDIN - The Calhoun County Clerk’s Office is preparing for early voting to begin this Thursday, Feb. 23 for the April 4 consolidated election. County Clerk Amy Friedel said early voting will be available at the Calhoun County Courthouse, located at 301 S. County Road in Hardin.

Early voting hours will be from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Friedel said that based on previous voting records, she’s not expecting a particularly high turnout of early voters this election, except for a few places and races in Calhoun County.

“The Village of Kampsville should have a pretty good turnout, they have a Village President and some trustees that are up for election,” she said. “Also the school boards, both Brussels and Calhoun, have multiple openings and multiple candidates, so that should have a hopefully good voter turnout for those two school districts.”

Friedel said her office is currently in the process of finalizing their ballots, so a full list of candidates was not available at the time of this writing, but Calhoun County voters can expect those ballots to be ready by the time early voting begins on Thursday, Feb. 23.

For more information, call the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office at (618) 576-9700.

More like this: