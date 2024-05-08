HARDIN - A Hardin man faces various charges including aggravated assault and battery after a call to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Zach Hardin said at 11:17 p.m. on May 2, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was notified by West-Central Illinois 911 dispatch, of a Homicide and Battery in Progress, on the 500 block of French Street, Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Chief Deputy Hardin responded to the scene and began an investigation. Sheriff Bill Heffington and additional deputies arrived shortly to assist in the investigation.

"It was determined that there was no homicide committed, and the call stemmed from a disturbance at the aforementioned location," Hardin said.

Subsequent to an investigation, Joseph W. Leavell, 35, of Hardin, was arrested for the following offenses:

False Alarm/ Complaint to 911,

Aggravated Battery – Great Bodily Harm,

Aggravated Assault – Handicapped Victim / 60+ Years Old

Disorderly Conduct (Two Counts).

Leavell was arrested without incident and was booked into the Pike County Jail and is currently being held without Bond.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Calhoun Volunteer Ambulance for their assistance during this incident.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

