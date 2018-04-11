SPRINGFIELD – Four Calhoun County friends followed through on plans to enlist in the Illinois Army National Guard. Pvt. Keaton Rose, of Golden Eagle, Illinois; Pvt. Allen Stinebaker, Pvt. Daniel Sabol, and Private 1st Class Terry McBride, all three of Kampsville, Illinois, were sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

“The four boys planned to enlist at the same time, but the logistics didn’t work out,” said Sgt. 1st Class Mario Saenz, recruiter, Illinois National Guard. “They have been friends from childhood and they all wanted to serve as they prepared to embark on the next chapter of their lives as they go to pursue the educational opportunities that the National Guard Grant offers.”

Rose enlisted as a 12N Horizontal Construction Engineer. Stinebaker joined as a 91D Power Generator Equipment Repairer. Sabol enlisted as a 35M Human Intelligence Collector. Rose joined as an 88M Motor Transport Operator. Rose, Stinebaker, Sabol and McBride are assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of their initial training, each Soldier will leave for their respective units. Rose will join the 631st Engineer Supply Company in Sparta, Illinois. Sintebaker will be assigned to the 126th Quartermaster Company in Quincy, Illinois. Sabol will join to Company D, 766th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Military Intelligence in Bloomington, Illinois. McBride will be a part of the 1844th Transportation Company in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Rose is a 2017 graduate of Brussels High School, Brussels, Illinois. At Calhoun High School, Hardin, Illinois, Stinebaker is a Senior, while Sabol and Mcbride are 2017 graduates.

After successfully completing their training, the four Soldiers will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while they work as full-time students and part-time Soldiers. They will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Sgt. 1st Class Mario Saenz of Company M, congratulated Rose, Stinebaker, Sabol, and McBride and welcomed them into the Illinois Army National Guard.

