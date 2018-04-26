HARDIN - The Calhoun Warriors struck early and then late as they defeated the Carrollton Hawks 12-2 in five innings at Calhoun High School in Hardin on Thursday afternoon.

Calhoun improves to 19-3 overall and Carrollton goes to 10-10.

With the victory, the Warriors clinch yet another WIVC South conference title.

“We were hitting the ball and connecting well. [We] had some hitters who were struggling that did good today so I’m pleased with our offense and we executed well,” Calhoun coach Duane Sievers said. No complaints today.”

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Calhoun exploded with six runs.

After Emily Baalman and Junie Zirkelbach led off with a pair of singles, Sydney Baalman roped an RBI double tying things up at 1-1. Back-to-back hits by Holly Baalman and Ashleigh Presley made it 3-1 Calhoun. Later in the inning, Autumn Brannan launched a home run over the left field fence to give the Warriors a 6-1 lead.

Sydney Baalman threw five innings giving up two runs on five hits while striking out ten batters.

“She threw strikes, did what she had to do and made some plays behind her,” Sievers said.

Claire Williams was 2-for-2 at the plate and picked up both RBI’s for the Hawks. She drove in Hannah Krumwiede in the first inning and took Baalman deep in third with a solo home run over the left field fence.

Marley Mullink started to settle in after the six-run first inning as he allowed no runs in the next three innings.

“She did better after the first inning. We changed some mechanics lately, and she’s just trying them out in the first game, so hopefully she can build on that and get better,” Carrollton coach Travis Klingler said.

With a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth, the Warriors lineup reloaded and used another six-run inning to run away from the Hawks. Sophie Lorton and Emma Godar knocked in RBI singles before Mackenzie Cranmer drove in the 12th and winning run.

