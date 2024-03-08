HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced that on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the official retirement of Chief Deputy Greg Weishaupt.

Calhoun Sheriff Bill Heffington marked the occasion by hosting a fish fry at the office; which as usual, Sheriff Bill cooked personally. Retired Chief Deputy Greg Weishaupt was presented with a new badge and Sheriff’s Letter of Appreciation for his years of service to the community.

Weishaupt is a veteran, having served in the Air National Guard/Air Force from 1981 until 2000, including service in Desert Storm & Desert Shield.

Weishaupt began his law enforcement career in 1986 with the Bethalto Police Department. Following his active duty service, he served with the Shipman Police Department before joining the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police Department in 1994.

Weishaupt served as an Illinois Conservation Police Officer until 2018, at which time he retired and was hired the following year as the Chief of Police for the Village of Hardin.

In 2020, Weishaupt joined the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, serving as Sheriff Heffington’s Chief Deputy until his retirement.

Greg Weishaupt stated that his favorite thing about serving as a Law Enforcement Officer has been the opportunity to interact with youth in the community; teaching and mentoring them about hunting and fishing.

In total, Greg Weishaupt served in the United States Armed Forces for 19 years. Not including his times on active duty deployments overseas, he served as a law enforcement Officer for 37 years. Although he’s retired, he still serves the Illinois Department of Natural Resources as a Hunter Safety Instructor and a Boat Instructor, passing along his many years of knowledge on to the next generation.

