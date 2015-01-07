Calhoun continues to build momentum for an end-of-the-season push toward post-season, with a defeat of East Alton-Wood River 74-53 Tuesday night at Wood River.

Calhoun jumped to a 22-11 and 40-27 first and second quarter lead and was ahead 61-37 at the end of three quarters.

The Warriors had a balanced attack, led by Gus Baalman with 12 points and Blake Booth with 10 points. Mike Stimac paced East Alton-Wood River with 16 points; Dillon Buck and Blake Marks added 12 points.

“We are a work in progress,” Calhoun coach Ryan Graner said. “Payson will be tough on Thursday night. We want to continue to improve and we want to peak in February. Everything matters in February.”

East Alton-Wood River coach Kyle Duncan said his team came out flat and he feels is at a low point in the season, but he believes the Oilers will snap out of it. He said he thought his team played a decent second half.

“Calhoun has a good ballclub,” the coach said. “They have some good athletes. Coach Graner does a good job with his boys. We know what we need to fix.”

Calhoun will play in the Winchester Tourney next week after playing Payson on Thursday.

Graner said the Winchester Tourney is loaded with talent this year and is probably some of the best teams he has seen in his 10 years of coaching.

