Griggsville-Perry knocked off Calhoun 73-65 in the Winchester Invitational Tournament on Wednesday night.

The loss puts the 10-3 Warriors into the fifth-place bracket play against North Greene at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Winchester Tourney.

Calhoun coach Ryan Graner said his team fell behind too much in the game and couldn’t come all the way back.

“They were up by 18 at one point, but we cut it to 5 points with three and a half minutes to go,” Graner added. “We never got closer than 5 points, though. It was a tough, physical game. They responded a little bit better than we did.”

Griggsville-Perry offered a senior-dominated team that shoots the ball extremely well, Graner said.

Gus Baalman had a powerful game for the Warriors, scoring 25 points and collecting 16 rebounds.

“Gus took advantage of what was there in the second half,” he said. “It was a huge game for him.”

Graner said he expects another tough game on Friday night against North Greene.

“North Greene is very similar to Carrollton with its athleticism,” Graner said. “They have ball handlers, leapers and shooters. The second half of our schedule is going to be extremely difficult. Our kids have to respond and get better. There are no cupcakes in our area. This area is loaded with talent this year.”

If Calhoun wins against North Greene on Friday night, it will play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for fifth place at Winchester.

