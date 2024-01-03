CAHOKIA HEIGHTS – Cahokia Heights detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at the Greystone Apartments off Old Missouri Avenue.

Cahokia Heights Police have reported a woman was shot and killed in her car outside an apartment complex.

The neighborhood has reported previous gunfire activity to police, so it is not unknown in that vicinity.

To date, no one has been apprehended and suspects or a victim have not been identified.

