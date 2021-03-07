COLLINSVILLE – Visitors to Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site are reminded to make advance reservations if they wish to tour the site’s Interpretive Center.

Visitors should call 618-346-5160 to schedule an appointment time for free admission to the Cahokia Mounds Interpretive Center. Appointment times are available each Thursday through Sunday beginning at 9:00 a.m. with the last appointment time at 4:00 p.m.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site grounds are open seven days a week from dawn until dusk.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is located eight miles from downtown St. Louis in Collinsville, Illinois off Interstate 55-70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road.

