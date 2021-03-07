COLLINSVILLE – Visitors to Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site are reminded to make advance reservations if they wish to tour the site’s Interpretive Center.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Visitors should call 618-346-5160 to schedule an appointment time for free admission to the Cahokia Mounds Interpretive Center. Appointment times are available each Thursday through Sunday beginning at 9:00 a.m. with the last appointment time at 4:00 p.m.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site grounds are open seven days a week from dawn until dusk.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is located eight miles from downtown St. Louis in Collinsville, Illinois off Interstate 55-70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road.

More like this:

Jul 2, 2023 - Cahokia Mounds Museum Society Wins Prestigious History Award For Augmented Reality Experience

Jul 13, 2023 - Invasive Plant Species Removal Program Preserves Local Native American Historic Sites

Oct 13, 2023 - Lewis and Clark State Historic Site Hosts Fall Craft Fair Saturday, Oct. 21

Oct 2, 2023 - ‘History of American Pies’ to explore culinary history at Lewis and Clark State Historic Site

Oct 10, 2023 - Vandalia Statehouse Hosting Annual Grand Levee Celebration Saturday, Oct. 14

 