Cahokia topped Jersey 57-43 in the Jersey Tourney on Wednesday night.

Zac Ridenhour led the Panthers with 14 points. Jake Varble had nine points and Luke Shively and Drake Kanallakan each had seven points.

“We didn’t play hard enough to win,” Jersey coach Stote Reeder said. “We gave up 18 offensive rebounds when we knew that rebounding was the key to the game for us. I thought we guarded OK, but they went seven for nine from the three-point range in the middle two quarters. But again, we could have played harder.”

Jersey is 11-8 after the loss.

The Panthers play again in the Jersey Tourney at 8 p.m. Friday against Pittsfield and at 7 p.m. Saturday against Marquette.