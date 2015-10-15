The Madison County Planning and Development department will hold two public meetings as part of the planning process for Cahokia Creek Watershed.

The Cahokia Creek Watershed area extends from Dorchester in Macoupin County, through Edwardsville and Maryville in Madison County, and south to Caseyville in St. Clair County.

Residents of the watershed are encouraged to attend one of the events, where they can share first-hand knowledge of flooding and stream pollution with local experts who will use the information to develop a plan for improvement.

The two open houses are scheduled at the following locations:

Tuesday, October 20, 2015



6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Moro Township Office

7458 North State Route 159

Moro, IL 62067

Wednesday, October 21, 2015

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Metro East Parks & Recreation District

104 United Drive

Collinsville, IL 62234

At each event, residents will be able to learn about best management practices for improving stream quality and reducing flooding. “By analyzing the existing conditions and developing strategies to improve water quality and reduce flooding, the watershed plan will become a roadmap for officials, agencies and landowners to work together to make strategic improvements,” stated Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan.

The Cahokia Creek Watershed Plan, which will encompass both the Canteen Creek-Cahokia Creek and Indian Creek-Cahokia Creek sub-watersheds, is one of 10 individual watershed plans that will be prepared to serve as a framework for managing stormwater and improving the overall health of watersheds in Madison County.

For more information, including a map of the watershed, visit the Planning and Development Department’s website at www.co.madison.il.us.

