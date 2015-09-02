CAHOKIA, IL – Old re-enactors never die, they just collect too much stuff. If you know what that means, bargains await you Sept. 12 at the Cahokia Courthouse State Historic Site.

The site will sponsor its annual trade fair – basically a yard sale for historic re-enactors who need 1700-1800s memorabilia and accoutrements. The event runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The trade fair will feature period clothing and tools, history and reference books, outdoor dining and cooking utensils, reproduction glassware and ceramics, herbs, decorative items and all manner of accessories. Anyone with an interest in reproduction articles or items representing the French and Indian War, Revolutionary War, Lewis and Clark Expedition, War of 1812, Civil War or the Spanish-American War periods will find something at the trade fair.

The event is sponsored by Fete du Bon Vieux Temps Inc. and Cahokia Courthouse State Historic Site. Vendor spaces are $5 in advance. A limited number of spaces may be available on the day of the event for a $10 fee.

For questions, contact reenactorstradefair@gmail.com.

Originally built in 1740, Cahokia Courthouse served as the administrative center for the old Northwest Territories and played a key role in the preparations for the Lewis and Clark Expedition. It is administered by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency and is located at 107 Elm Street near the intersection of Routes 3 and 157 in Cahokia, Illinois.

More like this: