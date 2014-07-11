Alton, IL - Cabin Fest, a family friendly fundraiser to benefit the Cabin Restoration Project, is still a go for Saturday, July 12 at Piasa Harbor, located at 10815 Lockhaven Rd. The rising river levels have not impacted access to Piasa Harbor Park on the Great River Road.

We have a full line up of live music featuring DreamCatcher Project, Typsy Gypsies, Waters Trifecta and Blu Skies. Come out for the day or spend the evening under the full moon with the Mighty Mississippi River as the backdrop.

The festival gets underway at noon and runs through 10 pm. Admission is $10 for adults and children under 13 are free. Please contact Virginia Woulfe-Beile, Three Rivers Project Coordinator, at (618) 977-2319 or coxist1221@aol.com, for more information.

