GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting the community to enjoy the beauty of the season with a free walk through a quarter-mile lighted holiday trail on the Godfrey Campus.

“Hiking Through the Holidays” is in its second year, with even more lights this season and special activities on Saturday nights:

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Free Kids Holiday Craft

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Holiday Carolers

Saturday, Dec. 16 - Santa and Mrs. Claus Visit

The college’s mascot, Blazer the Newfie, will make appearances on Dec. 1, 8 and 15.

“It’s definitely a must-do this holiday season,” said Occupational Therapy Assistant Program Coordinator Debbie Witsken on behalf of the team members who bring the magic to the display each year. “Come down, walk the lighted trail, enjoy hot chocolate, vote for your favorite decorated tree, and find L&C’s elves – Lewis and Clark – hiding along the way. It’s fun for the whole family.”

Christmas Tree Lane – filled with wooden trees representing various clubs and departments on campus – – is a returning favorite this year. Joining Hanukkah Heights and Kwanzaa Corner, Bethlehem Boulevard is the newest addition to the trail, and features a handmade wooden manger.

“I wish I had a dollar for every time I heard someone say, ‘This makes me so happy,’ while they’re on the trail,” said Debby Edelman, Director of Development for the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation. “It is a feel-good experience no one should miss this holiday season. There’s something for everyone to relate to and be inspired by.”

Regular hours are 6-9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 16. Hot cocoa is always free.

High school students and their families are invited to walk the trail during a special High School Night, from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7.

Hiking Through the Holidays is a campus and community event developed through Lewis and Clark’s strategic efforts to build and support a transparent and inclusive campus culture and broaden community collaboration (Key Directions 3 and 4 of L&C’s Strategic Plan).

Associate Dean of Adult Education Val Harris said she hopes community members feel welcome on campus.

“I love seeing kids young and old enjoying the lights – it’s our gift to our community,” Harris said. “You can feel the Trailblazer spirit at every turn and in every light and decoration.”

Parking is free and is located behind the McPike Math and Science Complex.

There is no cost for this family-friendly hiking adventure, which starts on the west side of campus, near the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex. Visitors can enter the trailhead through the tennis pavilion and follow the lights and signage. Maps will also be available at the entrance.

Because the trail takes place in a natural setting on campus, it is not ADA-compliant. L&C encourages guests to wear sturdy shoes and prepare to walk on uneven terrain.

Should the trail be closed due to inclement weather, please check L&C’s Facebook page or the official website for updates.

For more information, visit https://www.lc.edu/.../hiking-through-the-holidays.html.

