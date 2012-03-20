Alton Little Theater will sponsor a summer program for young performers (ages 13-17) that will culminate in eight performances of BYE BYE BIRDIE in late July and early August under the direction of Liz Enloe. Auditions will be held at the ALT Showplace, 2450 N. Henry Street on April 13th from 6-8 pm and on April 14th from 1-3pm. The audition requirements include prepared 16-32 bars of a Broadway musical tune, cold readings from the script and a short dance audition. An accompanist will be available to assist performers and students; parents will be given information about rehearsals and additional requirements. Students will learn about performance skills, musicality, lighting, sound, costuming, and all aspects of performance and technical theater over the course of eight weeks. Tuition for the workshop experience will be $25 with rehearsals beginning the first week of June.

The Theater hopes to make a summer youth musical a regular event as part of its mission statement to "nurture and showcase talent of all ages" . ALT members will provide a number of tuition waivers for talented students who truly need financial assistance and all students will receive a Show T-Shirt as part of tuition payment. Director Liz Enloe is available at 656-1817 or 791-5343 for more information.

BYE BYE BIRDIE is a charming musical that tells the story of a rock and roll singer who is about to be inducted into the army. "Put on a Happy Face". " A Lot of Livin' to Do" and "Kids" are musical Theater classics. The production is the perfect choice for a workshop experience because it taps into the imagination, frivolity, high energy and pure FUN that summer in all about ! The ALT website: www.altonlittletheater.org will have more detailed information about tickets; Adults $15 and student $8 and performance dates: July 26-29 and August 2-5 in the coming weeks. For now, the theater is asking everyone to spread the word to the talented student performers they know about this wonderful opportunity for a grand summer experience.

