Alton Little Theater will sponsor a summer program for young performers (ages 13-17) that will culminate in eight performances of BYE BYE BIRDIE in late July and early August under the direction of Liz Enloe.



The Theater hopes to make a summer youth musical a regular event as part of its mission statement to "nurture and showcase talent of all ages". ALT members will provide a number of tuition waivers for talented students who truly need financial assistance and all students will receive a Show T-Shirt as part of tuition payment. Director Liz Enloe is available at 656-1817 or 791-5343 for more information.

BYE BYE BIRDIE is a charming musical that tells the story of a rock and roll singer who is about to be inducted into the army. "Put on a Happy Face". " A Lot of Livin' to Do" and "Kids" are musical Theater classics. The production is the perfect choice for a workshop experience because it taps into the imagination, frivolity, high energy and pure FUN that summer in all about ! The ALT website: www.altonlittletheater.org will have more detailed information about tickets; Adults $15 and student $8 and performance dates: July 26-29 and August 2-5 in the coming weeks. For now, the theater is asking everyone to spread the word to the talented student performers they know about this wonderful opportunity for a grand summer experience.

