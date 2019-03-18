JERSEYVILLE – Despite being the shortest month of the year, the Jersey County Sheriff's Office saw 798 calls for service in February.

These calls, 571 of which were initiated by deputies and detectives, included a variety of different things across the county. These statistics were provided to Riverbender.com through the office of Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen. The majority of these calls were traffic stops with 204, followed by 103 calls for civil process attempts and/or service. There were no calls for suicidal subjects or burglaries in Jersey County during the month of February. There were also four investigations and 122 people booked into the Jersey County Jail.

Those arrests included one civil bench warrant, 18 felonies, 32 misdemeanors, 111 traffic citations, and two county ordinances. The Jersey County Sheriff's Office also investigated two child neglect investigations and one adult sexual assault investigation as well as one aggravated domestic battery investigation.

Here is a list of calls in order of quantity in Jersey County through February:

204 traffic stops

103 civil process attempts and/or service

78 zone patrols

32 motorist assists

30 traffic crashes

27 assist other agencies

27 suspicious activity complaints

27 directed patrols

18 prisoner transports

17 reckless driving/DUI complaints

15 assist ambulance

11 follow-up investigations

9 sex offender compliance checks

6 thefts

5 domestic dispute/battery

3 fires

1 death investigation

0 suicidal subjects

0 burglaries.

