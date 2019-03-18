By the Numbers: A Look at Calls to the Jersey County Sheriff's Office in February
JERSEYVILLE – Despite being the shortest month of the year, the Jersey County Sheriff's Office saw 798 calls for service in February.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
These calls, 571 of which were initiated by deputies and detectives, included a variety of different things across the county. These statistics were provided to Riverbender.com through the office of Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen. The majority of these calls were traffic stops with 204, followed by 103 calls for civil process attempts and/or service. There were no calls for suicidal subjects or burglaries in Jersey County during the month of February. There were also four investigations and 122 people booked into the Jersey County Jail.
Those arrests included one civil bench warrant, 18 felonies, 32 misdemeanors, 111 traffic citations, and two county ordinances. The Jersey County Sheriff's Office also investigated two child neglect investigations and one adult sexual assault investigation as well as one aggravated domestic battery investigation.
Here is a list of calls in order of quantity in Jersey County through February:
204 traffic stops
103 civil process attempts and/or service
78 zone patrols
32 motorist assists
30 traffic crashes
27 assist other agencies
27 suspicious activity complaints
27 directed patrols
18 prisoner transports
17 reckless driving/DUI complaints
15 assist ambulance
11 follow-up investigations
9 sex offender compliance checks
6 thefts
5 domestic dispute/battery
3 fires
1 death investigation
0 suicidal subjects
0 burglaries.
More like this: