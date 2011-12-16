Ages 8 thru 12 Girls and Boys - Beginners Level

Children ages 8 thru 12 will begin with a series of classes that meet once a week for 1 hour. Young students will be introduced to the computerized Brother machine in a class limited to 6 students. We begin slowly to familiarize each student with the tools they will be using and the emphasis on safety. Students will begin with a simple bag to carry their sewing supplies in then, a simple skirt or pants. By the end of this series of classes, students will be very confident in using the machines and other tools, be able to read and follow commercial pattern instructions and go on to be creative in sewing more for themselves and others.

Next 2 month session for ages 8 – 12: Cost per month is $45.oo

Tuesday’s Beginner Classes, January 10th thru the 31st then February 7th thru the 28th

10:30 - 11:30 | 4:00 - 5:00











Teen Guys and Gals & Adults - Beginners Level

Students will begin with a series of classes that meet once a week for 1 ½ hours. Those that are interested in trying their hand at making some of their own clothes but have no or little experienced with machines or reading patterns will like this series of classes. Students will be introduced to the computerized Brother machine in a class limited to 6 students. By the end of this series of classes, students will be very confident in using the machines and other tools, be able to read and follow commercial pattern instructions and hopefully be interested in going on to be creative in sewing more for themselves and others.

Next 2 month session: Cost per month is $50.00

Wednesday’s Beginner Classes January 4th thru the 25th, then February 1st thru the 22nd

3:00 - 4:30

Thursday’s Beginner Classes January 19th thru February 9th, then February 16th thru March 8th

2:00 - 3:30 | 5:00 - 6:30

INTERMEDIATE LEVEL CLOTHING CONSTRUCTION

Ages 8 – 12 Boys and Girls

Students will begin with a series of classes that meet once a week for 1 ½ hours. The Intermediate Level is for students that have some machine experience or have taken the beginner level class. Students will be using the computerized Brother machine or if preferred, their own machine, in a class limited to 6 students. The classes will, of course, continue with clothing construction while adding another level. Students will learn several methods of surface design to really make the clothing unique to the wearer.

Next 2 month session for ages 8 – 12: Cost per month is $50.oo

Tuesday’s Intermediate Classes for kids, January 10th thru the 31st then February 7th thru the 28th

12:00 - 1:30 | 2:00 - 3:30

INTERMEDIATE LEVEL CLOTHING CONSTRUCTION Teen Guys & Gals & Adults

Students will begin with a series of classes that meet once a week for 1 ½ hours. The Intermediate Level is for students that have some machine experience or have taken the beginner level class. Students will be using the computerized Brother machine or if preferred, their own machine, in a class limited to 6 students. The classes will, of course, continue with clothing construction while adding another level. Students will learn several methods of surface design to really make the clothing unique to the wearer.

Article continues after sponsor message

Next 2 month session: Cost per month is $50.00

Tuesday’s Intermediate Classes January 10th thru the 31st then February 7th thru the 28th

6:00 – 7:30

ADVANCED TECHNIQUES CLASS

This class is for those with clothing construction experience but wish to hone their skills. The class will cover a range of techniques that include making bias tape, French and Hong Kong seams, professional zipper applications and Bound button holes and pockets.

Next 1 month session: Cost per month is $60.00

Wednesday’s Classes January 4th thru the 25th 5:00 – 6:30 pm

PATTERN FITTING FOR YOUR FIGURE

Ok, you know how to sew; you’ve made a dress or two or more, pants, even. But why, oh why don’t they fit??!! This class will show you where and how to make the necessary adjustments of a commercial pattern to make it fit your body. We’ll work with a master dress pattern, make a muslin maquette` to fit, then transfer those alterations to you new master pattern. Finally, you’ll be able to use your master pattern, sew it up and it WILL fit! Experience in cutting and machine use is necessary.

Next 5 week session: Cost per 5 week session is $65.00

Friday’s Classes, Pattern Fitting February 3rd thru March 2nd

5:00 – 6:30pm

DESIGN, COMPOSITION & COLOR THEORY

Design, Composition & Color Theory, taught by Sun Smith-Foret, is the foundation for all technical means. This formal class is geared toward but not limited to students of textile and painting. Students who are focused on their art work and able to work out of class will benefit from this 6 week series.

Our first class will take place at Lewis and Clark Community College which is showing Ms. Smith-Foret’s African American Series, thus giving students a practical introductory grasp of her approach to Design, Composition & Color Theory. Subsequent classes will be at By Design.

Ms. Smith-Foret is an internationally exhibited textile artist who also paints and fashions jewelry. She has her MFA from Washington University and Gallery affiliation with the Duane Reed Gallery in St. Louis.

Next 6 week session: Cost per 6 week session is $.00

Wednesday’s Classes - Design, Composition & Color Theory February 8th thru March 14th

5:00 – 6:30pm

Knitting Class will be happening after the holidays. The instructor will be giving her availability to us soon.

WATCH FOR MORE CLASSES COMING SOON!









More like this: