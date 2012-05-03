Classes are beginning this month and running thru the summer.

If you or your young ones have wanted to create their own clothes for a personal look, dreamed of beinging involved in the fashion industry or wish to learn a real and practical skill...

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Check the attached schedule, Call us today and register for the class & time of your choice. Class sizes are limited so we can give you the best attention so don't delay!

Lillian Bates
By Design
136 Front St
Alton, IL 62002
618-433-1400
www.lillianbydesign.com

 