Classes are beginning this month and running thru the summer. If you or your young ones have wanted to create their own clothes for a personal look, dreamed of beinging involved in the fashion industry or wish to learn a real and practical skill... Check the attached schedule, Call us today and register for the class & time of your choice. Class sizes are limited so we can give you the best attention so don't delay! Lillian Bates

By Design

136 Front St

Alton, IL 62002

618-433-1400

www.lillianbydesign.com