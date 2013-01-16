By Design has a New Class Schedule for a New Year! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. This session includes: Clothing Construction (all levels), Knitting (all levels), Book Making and Handweaving!



Check it out and call By Design to reserve your spot! 618-433-1400 By Design School of Fashion "First..Let's have fun!" Ages 8 through 12 Girls and Boys - Beginners Level 1 Children age 8 thru 12 will begin with a series of classes that meet once a week for 1 ½ hrs, 6 student capacity. We begin slowly to familiarize each student with the tools they will be using with an emphasis on safety. Students will begin with a simple bag in which to carry their sewing supplies then, a simple skirt or pants. By the end of this series of classes, students will be very confident in using the machines and other tools, begin to read and follow commercial pattern instructions and go on to be creative in sewing more for themselves and others. Next 2 four week sessions for ages 8 - 12: Level 1 - Cost per session is $55.00 Tuesday's Beginner Classes: 1pm - 2:30 or 4pm - 5:30

First Session Jan. 15- Feb. 5

Second Session Feb. 12 - March 5 Wednesday's Beginner Classes: 4:00pm - 5:30 pm or 5:30pm - 7:00 pm

First Session Jan. 16 - Feb 6

Second Session Feb. 13 - March 6 Friday's Beginner Classes: 12:00 pm - 1:30 or 4:00pm - 5:30pm

First Session Jan. 18 - Feb. 8

"Now We're Rockin'" Ages 8 thru 12 Girls and Boys - Beginners Level 2 As classes progress thru Level 1, students may continue in Level 2 with the same schedule, making the transition very easy. Projects are getting more complicated. Now, we are looking at making Pants or Tops. This will give attention to fit which is always a challenge! Next 2 four week sessions for ages 8 - 12: Level 2 - Cost per session is $55.00 Tuesday's Beginner Classes: 1pm - 2:30 or 4pm - 5:30

First Session March 12 - April 2

Second Session April 9 - April 30 Wednesday's Beginner Classes: 4:00pm - 5:30 pm or 5:30pm - 7:00 pm

First Session March 13 - April 3

Second Session April 10 - May 1 Friday's Beginner Classes: 12:00 pm - 1:30 or 4:00pm - 5:30pm

First Session March 15 - April 5

Second Session April 12 - May 3 "The First Step Is…” Adults and Teens Beginner / Refresher Series "The First Step Is…” Adults and Teens Beginner / Refresher Series Those that are interested in trying their hand at making some of their own clothes but have no or little experienced with machines or reading patterns will like this series of classes. Students will be introduced to the computerized Brother machine in a class limited to 6 students. By the end of this series of classes, students will be very confident in using the machines and other tools, begin to read and follow commercial pattern instructions and hopefully be interested in going on to be creative in sewing more for themselves and others. Students will begin with a series of classes that meet once a week for 1 ½ hours. Next 2 four week sessions for Adults and Teens Beginner/Refresher Series - Cost per session is $60.00 Tuesday's Level 1 Classes: 5:30pm - 7:00pm

First Session Jan. 15 - Feb. 5

Second Session Feb. 12 - March 5 Wednesday's Beginner Level 1 Classes: 12:00pm - 1:30pm

First Session Jan. 16 - Feb. 6

Second Session Feb. 13 - March 6 Thursday's Level 1 Classes: 1:00 pm - 2:30 or 5:00pm - 6:30pm

First Session Jan. 17 - Feb 7

Second Session Feb 14 - March 7 “Now We’re Cookin’” Adults & Teens - Level 2 “Now We’re Cookin’” Adults & Teens - Level 2 Once students have completedAdult/Teen Beginner / Refresher seriesor you already know a thing or two, you can continue on with items that are a bit more challenging and bring new techniques to the table. Next 2 four week sessions for Adults and Teens - Level 2 - Cost per session is $60.00 Tuesday's Beginner Level 2 Classes: 5:30pm - 7:00pm

First Session March 12 - April 2

Second Session April 9 - April 30 Wednesday's Beginner Level 2 Classes: 12:00pm - 1:30pm

First Session March 13 - April 3

Second Session April 10 - May 1 Thursday's Level 2 Classes: 1:00 pm - 2:30 or 5:00pm - 6:30pm

First Session March 14 - April 4

Second Session April 11 - May 2 PATTERN FITTING FOR YOUR FIGURE PATTERN FITTING FOR YOUR FIGURE Ok, you know how to sew; you’ve made a dress or two or more, pants, even. But why, oh why don’t they fit??!! This class will show you where and how to make the necessary adjustments of a commercial pattern to make it fit your body. We’ll work with a master pattern, make a muslin maquette` to fit, then transfer those alterations to you new master pattern. Finally, you’ll be able to use your master pattern, sew it up and it WILL fit! Experience in cutting and machine use is necessary. Next 4 week sessions: "Skirts" - Cost per session is $65.00

Tuesday's Classes, Pattern Fitting: 11:00am - 12:30pm

Feb. 5 - Feb. 26 Next 4 week sessions: "Pants"

Tuesday's Classes, Pattern Fitting: 11:00am - 12:30pm

March 5 - March 26 Next 4 week sessions: "Button front Blouse"

Tuesday's Classes, Pattern Fitting: 11:00am - 12:30pm

April 2 - April 23 New Classes!

We are very excited to have new teachers bringing new and fresh ideas to the school! Meet Nicole Ottwell Nicole Ottwell is a local fiber artist who has been knitting for 21 years. She has a Masters of Fine Art in Fiber from the University of Missouri Columbia and a Bachelor of Fine Art in Fiber from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Nicole loves teaching when she is not in the studio weaving, knitting or making her next mixed fiber media piece. Nicole will be offering 3 classes. Beginner Knitting, Knitted and Fulled Slippers and Book Making Beginning Knitting

Cost per 3 week session is $50.oo Experience- None

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 10 Come and learn everything you need to know to get started. Well make a washcloth sampler and a scarf in this class. Students will learn to Cast on (get started), Knit, purl, and cast off (finish the end). We will discuss and learn the basics of reading patterns, Needles, tools, and fiber and yarn choices.

Wednesday Beginning Kinitting Feb 13 - Feb 27 - 12:00pm - 2:00 pm



Thursday Beginning Knitting Feb 14 - Feb 28 - 7:00pm - 9:00pm Knitted and Fulled (Felted) Slippers

Cost per 3 week session is $50.oo Experience- Basic knitting (Cast on, knit, and purl)

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 10 Article continues after sponsor message Learn everything you need to know to knit a sock, knitting on double pointed needles, turning the heel and kitchner stitching the toe. The slippers will be knitted bigger than needed and we will full (felt) them shrinking them to fit you and making all your mistakes disappear!How cool is that! Wednesday Fulled Slippers March 6 - March 20 - 12:00pm - 2:00pm Thursday Beginning Knitting March 7 - March 21 - 7:00pm - 9:00pm Book Making Cost per 4 week session is $55.oo Experience- None

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 12 Come and learn about book making, we will look at examples of current book artist and create our own. You will learn to make 6 one page books, a pamphlet stitch book and 3 hardcover books. After making these books we will discuss and plan your own art book. Thursday Book Making April 11 - May 2 - 7:00pm - 9:00pm I can tell you from experience that Book Making is very creative and interesting! If you’ve never experienced the art of working in book form, this class is really worth the time. Give it a try! - Lillian Meet Donna Broyles My love with fibers goes back almost as far as I can remember. My mother sewed, knitted, and crocheted. She taught me the beginnings. I began learning to knit and crochet when I was about 10 years old and by the time I was about 15, I began designing my own patterns. In my early to mid 20s I began to teach knitting and crocheting at a local yarn shop. I became very interested in lace knitting and designing and I have been teaching knitting since the late 70s. Classes have included beginning knitting, and many advanced knitting classes exploring techniques and how to design knitting. I have taught classes in Texas, Missouri, and Illinois and I have judged knitting contests in New Mexico. My knitted lace medallions have won blue ribbons at state fairs. I have demonstrated lace medallion knitting in several venues and was a member of the “Lacey Knitters Guild” for many years, in which I've proofed antique lace patterns and updated instructions for making the laces. I have had a few patterns published in “knitters digest” and in the Lacey Knitters Guild newsletters and archives. My lace medallions have won blue ribbons at the New Mexico State Fair. I have always been interested in fiber techniques including: hand and machine sewing, hand and machine embroidery, knitting, crocheting, tatting, netting, Chinese and Celtic knotting, needle felting and kumihimo. My lace medallions have been exhibited in several venues in New Mexico and my netting has been exhibited at Art St. Louis. Medallion Knitting Class: for the experienced knitter wanting to go to the next level! You will learn to: • Invisible center cast on. • Knit increasing from the center out. • Finish by knitting a lace edge around the medallion, • Invisible cast on for edging. • Kitchener or grafting stitch to close edging . Class Supply List: • 2 Skeins DMC 5 Cotton Perle (27.3 yds. per skein) Color Natural or a light color • Tapestry needle for finishing 4 ring markers (two colors preferred, 3 of one color, 1 of a different color) Medallion Knitting Cost per 4 week session is $65.00 Thursday Medallion Knitting Feb. 7 - Feb. 28 - 3:00pm - 5:00pm Meet Marti Guntren Marti Guntren began spinning and weaving in 1989. Influenced by a family of highly creative and resourceful women who believe in the importance of commitment to home, family, and community, Marti has focused her work on the hallmarks of everyday life. As a fiber artist, her work began as a "cookbook" weaver, following the patterns published in periodicals and shared by fellow fiber artists. After varied workshops and advanced training experiences, Marti has developed her own style and focus. She not only weaves and spins, but is also an avid knitter and rug braider. Marti has shared her art and has taught adults and children to spin wool and weave fabric and has given workshops for the Weavers' Guild of St. Louis and Lewis and Clark Handweavers' Guild, as well as the Synod of Lincoln Trails. She belongs to the Weavers' Guild of St. Louis, the Lewis and Clark Handweavers Guild, and Three Rivers Braiders Guild. Marti received her BA in Studio Art in May 2012, and has her BS in Psychology from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She has studied with many well-know fiber artists including tapestry artist Archie Brennan, Mabel Ross, Virginia West, Kay Baranowski, Vicky Tardy, and Patsy Zawistowski.

Beginning Handweaving

Cost of a 6 week, 2 ½ hr. session TBD The class price is yet to be determined is so Marti can decide about the particular looms and materials. These looms will be at By Design for student use. Please call By Design, 618-433-1400, to reserve your spot as this class will have a very limited size. Class description: Participants will learn the basics of weaving and all skills necessary to create a finished piece of fabric, including fiber and yarn types, project planning, the anatomy of the loom, "dressing" the loom, fabric structures and finishing techniques. Students will complete a twill sampler and a scarf in this class. Saturday Beginning Handweaving April 6 - May 11 - 10:30 - 1:00pm More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip