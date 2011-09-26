By Design School of Fashion: Class Schedule for Beginner and Advanced Adults

Classes begin on Tuesday, October 4 or Thursday, October 6 for Adults

Our new School of Fashion is teaching all levels of clothing and accessory construction from the beginner “never touched a sewing machine before” to the more experienced person who is perhaps interested in sharpening their skills in the Master’s class series. As well as teaching clothing construction we bring in teachers and artists skilled in their field. Would you like to learn to knit and crochet from an artist whose work is shown in galleries? Would you be interested in learning to weave a raffia “straw” hat from a Master Weaver of baskets and all things with reeds? Perhaps your interests lie in Surface Design of fabrics? The opportunity is now. Classes meet weekly.

Beginner Adults Have you always wanted to know how to….

Make a skirt – that fits!

Make a pants or shorts – that fit!

Just learn to sew so I can make curtains or pillows for my home

Make repairs on clothing

And the list just goes on? If you’ve never worked on a sewing machine or it’s been a long time since you’ve tried we can start at the very beginning in a very comfortable setting.

Q. “I already own a machine. This is the sewing machine I will be using at home so can I bring my machine to class?”

A.Yes, absolutely.If you already have a machine and it’s portable, it just makes sense to learn on the machine you will be using all the time. We will help you learn all the in’s and out’s of your machine, proper threading, use of the feet, care and cleaning or whatever else is necessary to get you comfortable.

Q. “I sew some but the pattern’s I’ve made don’t really fit. Can this be fixed?

A.Yes, we will teach you how to make a pattern fit before you begin cutting out the fabric. Students will learn to take a full complement of measurements then how to transfer those numbers to a pattern.

Q.“I don’t have a sewing machine and since I’ve never sewn before I don’t want to invest in a machine. Can I still take classes? Can I buy a machine from the classroom since I’m learning to sew on it?

A.Yes and we agree that it only makes sense to take classes and then decide if you want to make an investment in a machine. Students will have the opportunity to purchase the machine they work with in class at a discounted price or the same machine new in the box.

Beginner Adult Class ScheduleAdult Classes will meet on Tuesday or Thursday evenings 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Fees - Monthly class fee of $50.00 is due the first Tuesday or Thursday of each month.

Students will be given a class supply list on the first day. Supplies and fabrics for each garment are the responsibility of the student.

Advanced Classes

These advanced classes are for those who have experience in clothing construction. We will be exploring the finer points of detail work. Some examples of what will be taught are

Various methods of finishing seams

Various methods to install zippers

Pattern fitting / full body measurements

Various methods of hemming

And so much more!

The list of Advanced Classes will be added to as per the requests of students. Your input of what you wish to learn is important so that we can present to you the most beneficial classes.

More Teachers & Artist

We will be bringing in Teachers and Artists that are experts in their fields to teach classes.

Class Schedule for Teens

Classes begin on Thursday, October 6, 2011 for Teens

Teens Guys and GalsTeens that are interested in trying their hand at making some of their own clothes but have no experienced with machines or reading patterns will like this series of classes. Students will be introduced to the computerized Brother machine in a class limited to 6 students. The required pattern packet has all the patterns and instructions to easily get started in learning all the steps to putting together simple pants or shorts, shirts and more. The teen classes will, of course, teach clothing construction but we will also add another level. Students will learn several methods of surface design to really make the clothing unique to the wearer. By the end of this series of classes, students will be very confident in using the machines and other tools, be able to read and follow instructions on patterns and hopefully be interested in going on to be creative in sewing more for themselves and others. And, yes, the teens will have a fashions show, too!

Thursday Class Schedule

Teens meet on Thursdays in 1 ½ hour classes.

11:00 – 12:30

1:00 – 2:30

3:30 – 5:00

Teens can also attend the Beginner Adult Class which will meet Tuesday or Thursday from 6:00 – 7:30pm

Fees

The required student packet is $35.00, a onetime fee and includes all the above patterns. Monthly class fee of $50.00 is due the first Tuesday or Thursday of each month. Students will be given a class supply list on the first day. Supplies and fabrics for each garment are the responsibility of the student.

Class Schedule for ages 8 – 12

Classes begin Tuesday, October 4, 2011 for ages 8 – 12

Ages 8 thru 12 Girls and BoysChildren ages 8 thru 12 will begin with a series of classes that meet once a week for 1 hour. Young students will be introduced to the computerized Brother machine in a class limited to 6 students. We begin slowly to familiarize each student with the tools they will be using and the emphasis on safety. The required pattern packet has all the pattern and instruction to allow a student to first create a bag in which to carry their sewing supplies then, their own tee shirt with long and short sleeves, pants, capris, and shorts, a skirt, blouse and tank top. By the end of this series of classes, students will be very confident in using the machines and other tools, be able to read and follow instructions and go on to be creative in sewing more for themselves and others. Oh, we will, of course, have a fashion show!

Classes meet Tuesdays for 1 hour sessions. In these sessions students will learn how to

Read a pattern

Take measurements

Make size adjustment of the pattern so the clothing fits!

Layout fabric, pin and cut out the pattern

How to safely use the new Brother sewing machines

And, yes, how to actually sew garments!

Tuesday Class Schedule

11:00am – 12 noon

12:30 – 1:30

2:00 – 3:00

3:30 – 4:30

5:00 – 6:00

Fees

The required student packet is $35.00, a onetime fee and includes all the above patterns. Monthly class fee of $45.00 is due the first Tuesday of each month. Students will be given a class supply list on the first day. Supplies and fabrics for each garment are the responsibility of the student.

