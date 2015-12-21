VALPARAISO, Ind. – Shronda Butts was the lone player in double figures Saturday as SIUE women's basketball dropped a 69-56 contest at Valparaiso.

The Cougars fell to 5-7 while the Crusaders improved to 3-7.

"We got off to a good lead," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "We were shooting the ball well and moving the ball extremely well in the offensive end. Then we got ourselves into foul trouble."

SIUE led 10-0 after hitting five of its first six shots of the game. The Cougars, however, found foul trouble as they were called for 25 fouls overall. Five players ended the game with at least four fouls.

Valparaiso would erase SIUE's lead by halftime, taking a 33-32 lead into the break. The Crusaders, led by 15 points from Abby Dean pulled ahead in the third period. Imani Scott-Thompson scored all eight of her points in the third period, including a three-pointer that put her team up by double digits for the first time.

Valpo turned 12 offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points. SIUE also finished with 12 offensive boards but were able only to score five points with those extra opportunities.

The Crusaders shot 55 percent in the second half and outrebounded the Cougars 50-31 for the game.

"The bottom line is that we have to step up and defend. I don't think we defended them like we need to as a team," said Buscher. "We have to have the desire to be a better rebounding team. I have to do a better job of finding a more consistent lineup when we get into foul trouble."

Butts was a couple of points ahead of her scoring average with 22 points after shooting 9 of 22 from the field while adding seven assists and four steals.

As a team, SIUE grabbed a season-high 16 steals.

The Cougars will look to rebound Monday with their final nonconference game of the season at Central Michigan. Game time is 1 p.m. CT. Buscher said she hopes the Cougars can put together a strong, consistent 40-minute game before Ohio Valley Conference plays opens Dec. 31 at Jacksonville State.

"I really believe consistency is a mentality rather than something physical," she added.

