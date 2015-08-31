The second annual Butterfly Beginnings event took place recently at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event benefited BJC Hospice and offered guests a night out to shop local while enjoying a fashion show. Sponsor BJC was represented well by Alton Memorial Hospital's "Miss Eunice's Hatbox" gift shop. The models -- Susie Pruetzel, Debbie Gates, Denee Wuellner, Kathleen Turner and Irene McLaughlin -- are volunteers in the gift shop.

Proceeds from the event benefit "Wings," which is a non-profit organization that provides clinical, emotional, social and practical support and services to children (newborn through 21 years) who have progressive, life-threatening or life-limiting illnesses or conditions. Services are offered regardless of their ability to pay.

All fund raising efforts are exclusive to Wings and BJC's pediatric hospice program, and all monies stay in the St. Louis area.

More like this: