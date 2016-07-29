Alton Memorial Hospital was represented at the BJC Hospice “Butterfly Beginnings” fund raiser by “fashion models,” left to right, Denee Wuellner. Debbie Gates, Susie Pruetzel, Barb Norman, Kathleen Turner and Irene McLaughlin.

GODFREY - The third annual Butterfly Beginnings event took place on July 28 at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey to benefit BJC Hospice.

The event offered guests a night out to shop local while enjoying a fashion show. BJC was represented well by Alton Memorial Hospital’s "Miss Eunice's Hatbox" gift shop. The models -- Susie Pruetzel, Debbie Gates, Denee Wuellner, Kathleen Turner and Irene McLaughlin -- are volunteers in the AMH gift shop.

Proceeds from the event benefit "Wings," which is a non-profit organization that provides clinical, emotional, social and practical support and services to children (newborn through 21 years) who have progressive, life-threatening or life-limiting illnesses or conditions. Services are offered regardless of their ability to pay.

All fund raising efforts are exclusive to Wings and BJC's pediatric hospice program, and all monies stay in the St. Louis area.

