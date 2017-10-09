EDWARDSVILLE - Experienced real estate professionals Betsy Butler and Karen Marcus have joined hands with a new venture named Butler Marcus Realty Group and is joining forces with RE/MAX Alliance.

Butler has been in the real estate industry for nine years with history in construction and banking as well.

“We became partners because I called her to list my house in 2014 and she asked if I had ever considered working in real estate,” Marcus said. “We have been partners since I got my license in 2015 and sold over $35 million in real estate as the Butler Marcus Realty Group.

“Market data shows that teams are the way of the future in real estate because consumers want to see property and have questions answered as quickly as possible. Our team provides the responsiveness clients desire because we sincerely encourage people to call anytime with questions. Timing is everything in real estate.”

Marcus added that she and Butler are both extremely honored and excited to join forces with RE/MAX Alliance.

“RE/MAX Alliance has a great network of agents and an office that is dedicated to bettering this community,” she said. “They are committed to training their agents on how to help their clients accomplish their real estate goals.”

REMAX Alliance came to the metro east in 2008 and has over 120 agents. Their website is http://www.metroeastliving.com. This calendar year, they have reached over $300,000,000 in volume which makes REMAX the highest producing agency in the area.

