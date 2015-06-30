COLLINSVILLE - Butler Home Improvement of Collinsville, Ill., today announced that it received a 2014 Remodeler of Distinction award recently from the Home Builders Association of Greater Southwest Illinois Remodelers Council. The award was given at the Home Builders Association Installation Banquet recently held in Fairview Heights, Ill., and in recognition of Butler Home Improvement’s professional remodeling expertise.

“Butler Home Improvement is one of our area’s outstanding leaders in the remodeling industry,” said HBA President, Chris Jones, with C.A. Jones “I’m honored to acknowledge this award for an industry leader who has shown such dedication to promoting consumer awareness, professionalism and community service.”

The HBA Remodelers of Distinction Awards were created to bring attention to the extraordinary work performed in the renovation side of the housing industry. A team of judges and professionals in the remodeling and design fields, carefully review entries in each category against tough criteria, considering workmanship, value to client, materials used, trades involved, innovative solutions and special conditions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Butler Home Improvement has been a member of the HBA for 7 years and serves on the Board of Directors. Butler Home Improvement also recently received the designation of Most Progressive Dealer from Sunspace, the company’s provider of sunrooms. This distinction is awarded in recognition of sales achievement and outstanding customer satisfaction.





According to Peggy Kory, owner of Butler Home Improvement, “We are very proud to of our affiliation with the HBA of Southwest Illinois and greatly appreciate the recognition they have given us with the Remodeler of Distinction award. I thank the organization for all it does to support businesses such as ours and our customers and friends in the business who have helped make Butler Home Improvement one of the most respected home improvement businesses in our region.”

In addition to Sunspace sunrooms, Butler Home Improvement also specializes in window replacement, porch enclosures, decks, acrylic roofs, siding, patio covers and solar shades.

“We have customers all over the region and truly believe that our customer service is what makes us stand out among the competition. There’s no guessing with us. If we say we will be there at a certain time, we will be there. If we give an estimate for a job, we will stick to it, to the penny. Dependability is an important trait in the home improvement business and we’ve got that covered.”

Area residents interested in seeing the Sunspace sunroom in person may also visit Butler Home Improvement located at 906 Vandalia in Collinsville, IL or call (618) 344-7073 for a free, private consultation. For more information about Butler Home Improvement, it’s products and services, please visit http://www.butlerhomeimprovement.com, follow them on Facebook or LinkedIN or search YouTube for a video demonstration of the Sunspace sunroom product.

More like this: