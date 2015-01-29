Collinsville, Ill., January 29, 2015 - Butler Home Improvement of Collinsville, Ill., today announced Michael Dreyer as a new project consultant for the home improvement company, which specializes in sunrooms, porch enclosures, windows, decking and more. As a project consultant, Dreyer will assist homeowners with design requests, selecting products and creating new solutions to meet homeowner needs while maintaining a budget.

Dreyer comes to Butler Home Improvement with more than 15 years of experience, focusing on interior and exterior home improvement and installation. His past experience with customer service makes him a key

component to Butler Home Improvement. He will be responsible for ensuring projects run smoothly, on time, within budget, handling any issues that may arise along the way.

Butler Home Improvement is located in Collinsville, Ill., but serves customers in both Illinois and Missouri. They offer a variety of services including sunrooms, porch enclosures, replacement windows, patio covers, new decks, siding, retractable awnings and more. Offering exceptional service and providing homeowners hassle-free quotes, Butler Home Improvement also offers unbeatable financing options and twice the labor warranty of competitors.

Butler Home Improvement serves customers in Illinois and Missouri. From the first contact to the last walk-through, Butler Home Improvement guarantees Award Winning, White Glove Service². For more information about Butler Home Improvement, its products and services, visit www.butlerhomeimprovement.com or call (618) 344-7073.

