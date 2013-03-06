This past weekend was a busy weekend for Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and its' day trips. The department had 13 participants come onboard the luxury bus for the Brew & Brunch tour originally schedule on Friday, February 22, but due to the snow storm was rescheduled to Friday, March 1. The group traveled to Schlafly Bottleworks for a scrumptious lunch and the hour-long guided tour and tasting. The trip continued on to the Anheuser-Busch Brewery campus for the hour-long guided tour and 45 minute tasting.

The second trip for the weekend, Sunday Munch & Laugh, included 11 participants. The group traveled by van to Goodfield, Illinois to Conklin's Barn Theatre II to see the production of Unnecessary Farce. The trip included a tasty brunch before the show.

Trips, programs and leagues with JPRD are always open to both city residents and non-residents. These trips included individuals from four different counties, including Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, and Madison. The department will offer day trips on a regular basis and currently has trips planned through September 2013.

For more information on future trips, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

