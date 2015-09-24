WOOD RIVER - For those who delicious cupcakes or customized sugar cookies and even cake pops, Good Knight Cupcakes & Cookies should be a destination to visit.

The business has been open for nine months, but is marking its grand opening at 4 tonight with the River Bend Growth Association. The cupcake/cookie business is extremely grateful to Joell Aguirre and the River Bend Growth Association for helping them skyrocket to success within the first year, spreading the word about them.

Megan Knight and Debbie Hinshaw, long-time friends, are the owners of Good Knight Cupcakes and Cookies at 1490B East, Edwardsville Road, right across from the Pump House in Wood River.

Knight said business is going extremely well and they have foot traffic each and every day to the store. She said on Saturdays, many also stop in to pick up goodies for the weekend. The business takes a lot of pre-orders for their customized work.

“It has been wonderful here since we opened our doors,” Knight said. “The public has really embraced us. We have tons of orders every week form people discovering us. There was a need for artisan cupcakes. We do 26 different flavors of cupcakes.

“We use all original recipes and we also do decorated sugar cookies. We customize the sugar cookies and cupcakes for weddings, birthdays and more. We also offer cake pops.”

Good Knight Cupcakes & Cookies is a catchy name, Hinshaw said, and she is glad they chose that as their name. She said today, cupcakes are catching on at wedding events because of their ease, plus made Good Knight Cupcakes’ way, they are still classy.

Knight and Hinshaw have known each other for 12 years and have been baking together for five years. They also worked in another business for five years Knight is originally from Wood River and Hinshaw lives in Troy, IL.

A RBGA event with a women’s summit recently opened huge doors, the two women said. The RGBA summit had 225 business women and it was an excellent networking event, Hinshaw said, along with many of the RBGA functions.

“Joell Aguirre is our contact with the RBGA and she has been amazing,” she added.

The two women said weddings have “really picked up” for their business and now they are even booking cupcakes for those for next year.

“We put the wedding cupcakes on a stand so they look just like a wedding cake and you don’t have to have someone cut it and serve it,” the two said. “We can customize for any colors and we offer delivery and set up.”

Another key Knight sees so far is their willingness to expand to meet people’s needs and “being open minded.”

“Teamwork has been the key and my partner and I balance each other out with our strengths,” she said.

Good Knight Cupcakes & Cookies is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Knight added that they are always willing to be open for a special pickup or delivery.

Contact 618-255-9078 for more about Good Knight Cupcakes & Cookies.

See the business on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goodknightcupcakesandcookies

