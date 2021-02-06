GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick made new business owner Billy Hurst’s day when he presented him a check for $1,000 refunding him money from his liquor license fee.

The idea, brought to the Godfrey Village Board by Trustee Jeff Weber, will result in refunds to 20 Village of Godfrey businesses. The refund to businesses was approved by the Godfrey Village Board members.

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, it was decided to refund the Liquor License fees for the 2020 and 2021 calendar years. The funds for the refund were done through the Village of Godfrey Business District accrued tax funds, the same as the Gift Voucher Stimulus program. Twenty Godfrey businesses will benefit from the liquor license fee refunds.

“This just seemed like another way to be very helpful to businesses,” Mayor McCormick said. “This idea resonated with Trustee Jeff Weber. This really put a smile on Billy Hurst’s face.”

Hurst is the owner of Riverbend Records at 2720 Grovelin St. in Godfrey.

