Lake Williamson/The Illinois District Council of the Assemblies of God in partnership with Macoupin Economic Development Partnership will present a Business Mail 101 Workshop Thursday, December 12. Topics to be covered include: What is Standard Bulk Mail, Every Door Direct Mail, Business Customer Gateway, Intelligent Mail for Small Business Tool and Postalone.

The event will be held from 9 AM to 4PM at Lake Williamson, 17280 Lakeside Drive, Carlinville.

"This workshop is for any organization or business that holds a postal permit, is considering bulk mailing or wanting to learn more about the new USPS regulations coming in 2014," said Connie Close, Media Resources Coordinator for IDCAG.

"MEDP is producing its first Every Door Direct Mailer for Small Business Saturday," said Courtney Wood, MEDP Marketing Specialist. "Informative workshops like this really make the process easier for non-profits and businesses to use."

Interested participants are encouraged to bring laptops for on the spot technical support for postal programs. The fee is $10 per person which includes lunch and informational disc. To register online visit idcag.wufoo.com/forms/idc-postal-seminar-2013/ or simply mail payment to Business Mail 101, PO Box 620, Carlinville, IL 62626. Deadline to register is December 3. For more information contact Connie Close at 217-854-4600 x 4103.

