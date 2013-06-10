The Black Business Development Association will conduct their 3rd Annual Conference. The theme for the event “Business is what WE make it” reflects the mission of the organization which is to promote and develop black business in the RiverBend Region. The group understands the importance of growing business by thinking globally. The three keynote speakers for the event are experts in their individual industries and will offer insight into the global market concept. Speakers for the conference include:

Foxx Steven: International Commodity Trader: Mr. Foxx has experience training students in the U.S., China, Japan, Brazil, South Korea and the Dominican Republic, to name a few countries. Mr. Foxx is now offering his training to the BBDA’s members and the Greater St. Louis area.

Bosompim Kusi: Mr Bosompim is the President of the African Open Markets of New York. He is a guardian for investors who tame to participate in business ventures. Such opportunities being offered through the African Open Markets networking and conferencing platform.

Dawud Muhammad: Mr. Muhammad will be discussing the need for the African-American community to embrace the Green Movement for our economic stimulus.

Individual bios available for all presenters.

The conference will be held from 1-4 pm C. T. at 228 E. Elm Street Alton, Il 62002 on June 28, 2013. Reservations are required due to limited seating. To make the conference accessible to a much broader audience the conference will be broadcast live over Alton’s black internet radio @ talkblackliveradio.com/liveblog hosted by Mr. Dawud Muhammad and also may be listened live from the African Open Markets Networking & Conferencing platform at 1-567-314-1378, passcode: 1234#. Listeners may submit questions and comment to bbda.nfp@gmail.com or post them on http://www.facebook.com/BBDA.NFP . The audience will include countries as Ghana, Spain, France, Jamaica, Canada, Germany and the U.K.

For additional information contact: George TUGGLE III at 618.580.8511 or @ bbda.nfp@gmail.com

