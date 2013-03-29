March 27, 2013 – Quality Buick GMC Cadillac of Alton is investing over $1 Million in expansion of their facility on Homer Adams Parkway. The investment allows Quality to retain its 35 employees. In addition, Quality anticipates an increase in sales tax by 15% and the addition of 4 new employees. The construction portion of the project will use union labor. The Alton City Council approved an ordinance expanding the Riverbend Enterprise Zone to assist Quality with their expansion.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst said, “Bringing and retaining quality jobs has been a focus of my administration. I met with the dealership’s leadership a couple months ago. One of their options was to move out of town. It is great to see another Alton business chose to stay in Alton and invest in their current facilities. It shows that our business retention and expansion strategy is working.”

The City of Alton is also entering into an agreement with Dr. Sadiq and Talat Mohyuddin to establish a $10,000 trust fund for the enhancement and beautification of the Oriental Garden at Gordon Moore Park.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst said, “The Oriental Garden at Gordon Moore is a true asset to our community. Dr. and Mrs. Mohyuddin are contributing substantially to preserving and enhancing this jewel in our community with their personal funds. No taxpayer money will be used. I cannot thank them enough for their vision and support for this unique fixture in our community.”

The Alton City Council also is considering pursing a Madison County Sustainability Grant in the amount of $15,000. The funds will be used to replace the windows at Haskell House and for the purchase of low-flow flush values at various City facilities. The City’s match for this grant is $3,000.

“Investing in methods to improve energy efficiency has been something that my administration has worked on from day one,” said Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst. “We have saved over $1 Million Dollars through energy efficiency strategies and have successfully used grants in the past to fund energy efficiency projects at little or no costs to the City.”

More like this: