EDWARDSVILLE - Committed to supporting the communities it serves, Busey Bank says it is proud to partner with the Edwardsville Rotary Club as the title sponsor of the Rotary Criterium Festival in 2021. This year’s festival will be held from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, in Downtown Edwardsville.

The Busey Bank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium is a series of high-speed professional and amateur bicycle races complemented by a running event, free kid’s races, a kid’s zone with an art tent, an entertainment zone complete with live music, food, and beverages, and an open container perimeter, all on the streets of downtown Edwardsville. This unique signature event has been hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club since 2010 as a fund-raiser for community-enhancing projects and as a gift to the people in the Edwardsville area.

“Our mission at Busey is to be active and support local organizations within the communities we serve,” said Steve Grant, Vice President & Area Manager with Busey Bank and an Edwardsville Rotary Club member. “Supporting our associates and encouraging them to be active participants is what helps define our organization. The Edwardsville Rotary Club has a long-standing tradition of being an active contributor to local organizations and projects and we are pleased to be their partner.”

"Being a community financial services organization means being a good neighbor—partnering for purpose and progress. From robust associate volunteering efforts to corporate-led sponsorship opportunities, Busey gives more than $1 million and countless volunteer hours annually to the places we call home. That’s been our promise since we opened our doors more than 150 years ago and it remains our promise today."

As of June 30, 2021, First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE) was a $12.42 billion financial holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Busey Bank, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation, had total assets of $10.94 billion as of June 30, 2021, and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois. Busey Bank currently has 53 banking centers serving Illinois, 10 banking centers serving Missouri, four banking centers serving southwest Florida, and one banking center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Busey Bank owns a retail payment processing subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc., which processes approximately 30 million transactions for a total of $9.0 billion on an annual basis. FirsTech, Inc. operates across the United States and Canada, providing payment solutions that include, but are not limited to, electronic payments, mobile payments, phone payments, remittance processing, in person payments, and merchant services. FirsTech, Inc. partners with 5,800+ agents across the U.S. More information about FirsTech, Inc. can be found at firstechpayments.com.

Glenview State Bank, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation acquired in the second quarter of 2021, had total assets of $1.44 billion as of June 30, 2021, and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois. Glenview State Bank currently has seven banking centers serving the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Through Busey Bank’s and GSB’s Wealth Management divisions, the Company provides asset management, investment, and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses, and foundations. As of June 30, 2021, Busey Bank’s assets under care were $11.02 billion, and GSB’s assets under care were $1.28 billion.

First Busey has been named a Best Place to Work across the company footprint since 2016 by Best Companies Group. We are honored to be consistently recognized by national and local organizations for our engaged culture of integrity and commitment to community development.



